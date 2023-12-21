Skip to content
Young handball player Faust moves from Kiel to Lemgo

The 19-year-old right winger Faust is looking for a new challenge within the Bundesliga. Another player is taking the opposite path for the coming season.

A handball lies on the floor, with the Handball Bundesliga (HBL) logo behind it. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Record handball champions THW Kiel and young player Jarnes Faust will go their separate ways at the end of the season. As the club announced on Wednesday, the 19-year-old right winger will leave THW and move within the Bundesliga to TBV Lemgo Lippe. This will result in a player swap between the two clubs, with Lukas Zerbe moving from Lemgo to Kiel for the new season.

"Sometimes it's good for a young player's development if you leave your comfort zone in your familiar surroundings and try to assert yourself elsewhere," said THW Managing Director Viktor Szilagy about Faust, who has made nine appearances for THW so far.

Since regular right wing Niclas Ekberg is also leaving Kiel in the summer to join his Swedish home club Ystads IF, Zerbe and Sven Ehrig will form Kiel's right wing pairing in future.

