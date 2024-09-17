Young girl of eight from Ohio maneuvered an SUV for a solo shopping trip at Target.

The unnamed girl and the 2020 Nissan Rogue were reported missing around 9 a.m. on a Sunday, according to Bedford police. Family members claimed they last saw her at the residence around two hours prior.

During the investigation, police received information that a young kid was seen driving a vehicle on a nearby road, but that car couldn't be traced. The SUV was eventually discovered in the Target store's parking lot in Bainbridge, which is approximately 13 miles (21 km) away from her house.

The girl was found alone inside the store by the authorities. She told them she had collided with a mailbox while driving, but provided no further details about the incident. Authorities didn't disclose the reason for her journey to the store or offer more insights into her trip.

Given her age, the girl cannot be legally prosecuted, police stated. It remained unclear on Monday if any charges would be pressed in connection with the situation, which is still under investigation.

The girl mentioned she was with us when she collided with a mailbox, but she didn't provide information about who 'us' were. Despite the collision, we were not involved in any reported charges related to the incident.

