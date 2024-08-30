- Young child sustains severe injuries after being struck by vehicle

A young kid, aged 4, was hit by a vehicle in Mulfingen (Hohenlohekreis) and sustained serious injuries. The incident led the authorities to arrange an air lift to send the child to the hospital, as per their statement.

The incident happened on Thursday, with the kid being on his bicycle near a campsite. Preliminary reports suggest that the child was attempting to make a right turn at an intersection to join his parents. The location, marked by trees and bushes, was claimed to be unclear. The impact occurred with a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old male, arriving from the right-hand side. The traffic enforcement is currently probing the situation.

Following the accident, there was a discussion among the authorities about the need for improved safety measures in the area, particularly with regards to transport and telecommunications to ensure clearer signs and better visibility for drivers and cyclists. Despite the child's injuries, the quick response time of the emergency services, including the transport by air, played a significant role in his current condition.

