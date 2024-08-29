Skip to content
Young adult male endures knife attacks, assailant remains at large.

Enhanced Law Enforcement Presence in Ruhr Region: An Individual Sustains Critical Stab Wounds. No Arrests Have Been Made So Far in the Nighttime Incident. However, Authorities Affirm They Have Identified Their Target Person of Interest.

Young individual, age 21, entered a medical facility.
The alleged assailant, who reportedly inflicted severe stab wounds on a 21-year-old during an argument in Dorsten, within the Recklinghausen district, continues to evade capture. As both the police and the prosecutor's office revealed on Thursday, following the incident on Wednesday night, the suspect, a recognized individual to the authorities, has yet to be detained.

The homicide team has assumed responsibility for this case's investigation. They're delving into the background and specifics. As per the current findings, the 21-year-old was transferred to a hospital on Wednesday evening with numerous stab wounds. Despite the severe injuries, his condition was not critical.

