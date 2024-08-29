Skip to content
Young adult endures severe injuries following a physical altercation with several males.

Unidentified individuals are accused of inflicting severe harm on a 19-year-old during a late-night altercation in Lower Franconia.

Some unidentified dudes are thought to have ambushed and severely harmed a 19-year-old lad at a gas station in Stockstadt am Main (in the Aschaffenburg district). The duo apparently had a spat on Saturday, as per the police's account.

Upon reaching the spot, cops discovered the young fellow, who was drunk as a skunk. He was transported to the hospital with severe head and arm injuries. The reasons behind the attack remained elusive at first. The authorities are now probing the incident as a potential case of grievous bodily harm and are on the lookout for witnesses.

The incident at the gas station is being investigated as a potential case of crime due to the severe injuries sustained. Witnesses with information about the crime are urged to come forward to help the authorities in their investigation.

