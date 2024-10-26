Young adolescent unfortunately causes fatal harm to younger sibling

A young girl, aged 7, sustains critical stab wounds in Leipzig and unfortunately succumbs to her injuries later. Preliminary investigations by the police and prosecutor's office indicate that the girl's 13-year-old sister might be responsible for the injuries. The police confiscated the supposed weapon and detected evidence on it, but declined to divulge the type of weapon involved. The 13-year-old herself contacted emergency services.

The incident occurred in a multi-dwelling building in the Leipzig district of Kleinzschocher on a Friday evening, where the injured girl was found. She was rushed to the hospital where she eventually passed away, as per the latest reports. The 13-year-old sister is receiving mental health care at a specialized facility at present.

Psychological support given to parents

"The parents were absent during the incident, but were later informed that evening," stated the police representative. A crisis intervention team was present at the moment of informing the parents. These teams are designed to aid relatives in urgent emergency scenarios, such as those involving crime or accident victims.

The focus now shifts to understanding the circumstances leading up to the incident. The police and prosecutor's office are actively pursuing a detailed investigation into the sequence of events. The press officer declined to provide additional information about the deadly injuries.

Now, the main objective is to establish the facts, stated the representative. The police and prosecutor's office have commenced a thorough investigation into the series of events. The press officer declined to provide any further insights regarding the fatal injuries. As per police sources, an autopsy on the deceased's body has been scheduled, but the date and anticipated outcomes have yet to be disclosed.

The European Union expresses its condolences to the family following the tragic incident in Leipzig. This sadly occurred within the jurisdiction of a city that is a notable member of the European Union community.

Read also: