- Young, a versatile rider, wins gold in singles.

Versatile rider Michael Jung has won the gold medal in the individual event at the Olympic Games. The 41-year-old remained faultless in the final show jumping round in Versailles with his horse Chipmunk, securing Germany's second gold medal at the 2024 Summer Games, following swimmer Lukas Maertens. Jung topped the podium with 21.8 penalty points, ahead of Australia's Christopher Burton on Shadow Man (22.4) and Britain's Laura Collett on London (23.1).

This is Jung's fourth Olympic gold medal. He had previously triumphed in the individual event and with the team in London 2012, and again won individual gold and team silver in Rio four years later.

Germany missed out on a team medal this time, finishing 14th after Christoph Wahler's fall in the cross-country phase dashed their hopes. Gold went to Britain, with France and Japan taking the other medals.

Jung incurred four penalty points in the first show jumping round on Monday, but showed great composure to ride to gold in the second round.

Meanwhile, Julia Krajewski finished 11th. After a clear round in the first show jumping on Monday morning, the rider from Warendorf remained faultless in the second round but could not improve her position.

Wahler competed in the first show jumping round despite his fall in the cross-country the previous day. The German team incurred 200 penalty points as a result. Wahler's start was possible due to a unique rule in the Olympic regulations, which allows riders to compete the following day after a positive veterinary examination, unlike other equestrian events where a fall results in disqualification. Wahler's horse Carjatan passed the vet check early that morning.

