"You'll have to ask the two Christians": Teuteberg does not want to comment on internal FDP dispute

Linda Teuteberg, member of the FDP Federal Executive Committee, assumes that the debate about the federal budget will continue even after the federal government has submitted its written list of cuts. "Many people are now preoccupied and this is naturally a tense situation," Teuteberg told RTL/ntv Frühstart. "It's a shame that some people first needed the ruling from Karlsruhe to understand that we need to strengthen the debt brake and not tighten it," Teuteberg continued. Politics is not synonymous with spending money, but must set priorities.

Teuteberg does not wish to comment on the fact that Christian Dürr, parliamentary group leader of the FDP, has announced his veto against the cuts in agriculture negotiated by Christian Lindner, party leader of the FDP. "You'll have to ask the two Christians how they talk to each other." In any case, the abolition of the agricultural diesel subsidy is questionable from a climate policy perspective. "By the way, how do we do climate protection so that it's not just well-intentioned, but well done? Farmers have no alternative at all." After all, agricultural vehicles cannot be powered by batteries.

