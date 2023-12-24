Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen - You mourn the loss of your family dog

They are mourning the loss of their beloved pet: Tom Brady (46) and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen (43) have lost their pit bull mix Lulu. The former couple shared memorial photos of their family dog on Instagram. "Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, has gone to heaven. She will live in our hearts forever. We miss her so much already!" the model wrote in her profile. She also shared a photo gallery in which she and her children Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11) can be seen cuddling with the dog. She added the hashtag "unconditional love" and "RIPLua" with a heart emoji.

Tom Brady also pays tribute on Instagram

Numerous users commented on the post and expressed their condolences. Even the animal welfare organization Peta commented below: "Our hearts ache for the loss of your beloved Lulu. We extend our deepest condolences to you and the family. May the cherished memories of Lulu bring you comfort and may her spirit remain in your hearts forever."

The former American football player also posted a photo of the two children with dog Lua on his Instagram story, adding the text "We love you Lua RIP" with heart emoji. The 46-year-old also shared a single picture with his followers in a story and wrote: "Forever in our hearts".

As reported by People, the ex-couple adopted the pit bull mix, who had been an important part of the family. In the past, they shared various photos of Lulu on social media. In 2014, the dog even appeared with Brady in a promotional video for the UGG brand in Australia .

In October 2022, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The 43-year-old moved to Miami with their two children Benjamin and Vivian. She still has a good relationship with Jack (16), Brady's son from a previous relationship.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de