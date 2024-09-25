"You emit a crazed, ear-piercing screech"

In the running scene, he's widely known as Bottle Claus: Claus-Henning Schulke. He's the right-hand man for the Berlin Marathon (September 29, broadcast live from 8:30 am on RTL and RTL+). Here, the 58-year-old gained cult status through his passionate handoffs of water bottles to running legend Eliud Kipchoge. In an interview, the water giver shares his preparations for this special role, the runner he'll assist this time, and how he manages his sudden fame.

sport.de/ntv.de: Mr. Schulke, it seems Eliud Kipchoge won't participate this time. Are you still running the race?

Claus-Henning Schulke: Definitely! I've been doing this for 30 years, so I can't miss this anniversary.

What's your role as an elite supplier?

I have two jobs. One day, I serve as the team leader for the elite supply and manage 50 helpers. Another day, I'm involved in the action, which is why most people recognize me. The athletes create their drinks on Saturday night, and these bottles should safely reach them during the competition. Today, these bottles contain more than just water; they deliver energy drinks. These bottles are stationed at supplies.

We always assign an athlete to each helper. These athletes receive their bottle from their helper at 13 stations. The challenge is identifying the athletes from the crowd and reaching the next station in time to hand off their bottle.

Where are the biggest challenges?

The initial contact is the hardest, as athletes don't know their helper's face, and vice versa. It's critical this first contact goes well, and I shout loudly so they hear me. After that, the field spreads out. At later stations, it's a breeze; you recognize their face, and it's relaxing. I think if athletes gain two seconds at each station due to a flawless handoff, they could gain 26 seconds.

Do pictures of the helpers get passed around before the initial contact?

We haven't done that yet. I hold a lottery for starting numbers for the helpers. It's still uncertain before the initial contact. I've discovered that athletes always wear an armband with their name. This has made things easier. We continually work to improve the process. My advantage is my powerful voice - nobody dares to run past without accepting their bottle (laughs).

Who will you be supporting this time?

Sometimes, I'm approached by a runner's management. I'll support Kibiwott Kandie - former world record holder in the half marathon. We have high hopes for him. It could be a great team, pairing an experienced pro like me with a promising young athlete like Kandie.

Will you contact him before?

I'll make sure to arrange a meeting through the race director beforehand. We'll chat and get to know each other. I'll share the jersey color I'll be wearing, so he focuses on that. Maybe I'll pick him up from the airport – a nice gesture that might contribute to a good performance.

Is there a favorite to win overall?

Absolutely. Tadese Takele and Kandie are very close in half marathon times. It might be an exciting race between them. Kandie seems to be in excellent shape at least.

Does the water bottle handoff require a specific technique, is it perhaps an art in itself?

It's tricky. Many things can go wrong. I practiced with Eliud Kipchoge using a vase and watching how to hold it to allow a clean grab. There was a moment with Kipchoge where his pacemaker attempted to grab his bottle. I had to quickly react and pull it away, then reposition it for Kipchoge. Many things can go wrong and must be prepared for.

How long, how meticulously do you prepare for the event?

As team leader, I've been actively involved for eight weeks already. For the handoff itself: I have a lot of routine in the technique, and I try to pass it on. On the day of the race, we have half an hour at the first station where we can practice. Through routine, I keep things in control, but a sleepless night before the race is common because I know how much depends on it and how much can go wrong.

Have there ever been particularly tough moments?

Three years ago, the previous year's winner ran on the wrong side of the street. We're forbidden to leave the course with bottles. The coach was upset. Missing a handoff and dropping a bottle is also problematic. These are the biggest mistakes that can happen.

What about being considered a "water carrier"? Do you find that disrespectful?

No, I enjoy it. I'm named "Bottle Claus" after all, so I'm more than just a water carrier – I'm responsible for the entire bottle. I like the nickname "Bottle Claus" because it's cool.

Do people recognize you in public places?

Indeed, especially when I'm traveling internationally, I get recognized. It's quite mind-blowing. Last year, I was recognized in a supermarket during the "Race Across America", the toughest bike race globally, and was greeted with: "Are you Santa of Bottles?!". This fame has reached as far as California and Morocco. Once, a woman hugged me before the race's end. During the Berlin Marathon, I also receive lots of cheers.

Since you've gained viral fame due to your passionate water handovers and cheers, were you surprised by it?

Yes, I was quite surprised. I've been doing this for 30 years with the same enthusiasm. I enjoy witnessing these top athletes and when I'd be on TV for just a few seconds, it escalated like a rocket. I was astonished and got calls that I was on TV. I said, "I don't even own a TV, but alright, what's going on?" Then I was informed about the reason. The following year, we made a nice video clip. I believe that those behind the success of such records deserve recognition, as we sacrifice our free time and don't get paid. So it's nice to receive some appreciation back.

The nickname origins from a US show, right?

Correct, through a TV show. They also watch the marathon in Berlin in the US. There was a report, they talked about it, and thus, Santa of Bottles was born.

Is there a German version of the nickname?

There was "Bottle Genie", but Santa of Bottles has taken over.

This would be our greatest hope. Here he achieved his greatest successes. I would truly wish for it. He's given Berlin a lot and set several records. Here, he's the star of all stars. He has a great presence, is an excellent person. It would be great if I could meet him again privately and have a chat.

Did you ever have contact with him this year?

Before the Olympic Games, I wished him good luck via Instagram. Last year, he sent me a video message congratulating me for the "Race Across America". That's what sets him apart, he's very human. That's why I adore him and always call him "My Hero". I still wear his bracelet with the inscription: "No human is limited - Eliud Kipchoge."

Emmanuel Schneider chatted with Santa of Bottles, Claus-Henning Schulke.

