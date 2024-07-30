- You can't go swimming with a full stomach, right?

Summer is swimming time. But especially for children, the joy is quickly dampened when they are not allowed back into the cool water after the obligatory pool fries. Parents forbid it. Because: "You shouldn't swim with a full stomach." Everyone has probably heard this swimming rule at least once. But is it really true?

The German Life-Saving Association (DLRG) advises against swimming with a full stomach. The reason: If we have eaten a lot, our body needs a lot of energy to digest the food. "Blood is directed more to the digestive tract, at the expense of muscle and brain. We often feel this as a certain sluggishness," explains Martin Holzhause, spokesperson for the DLRG. Physical exertion at this stage can lead to nausea or even vomiting.

Full stomach – no real danger while swimming

However, a full stomach is not a real danger when swimming. An overview analysis by the American Red Cross concludes that a full stomach has no life-threatening effect on swimmers. The analysis also refers to tests from the 1960s, in which no influence on the strength or swimming performance of swimmers with a full stomach was found.

Eating a greasy meal just before jumping into the water is still not the best idea. After all, no one would think of running a marathon right after Christmas dinner. Those who wait a bit longer before jumping into the cool water will enjoy swimming more: The full stomach might feel even fuller in the water – or the water might press a bit on the belly.

The expert from the DLRG advises never to swim on an empty stomach. "The body may lack the energy for the movement," says Martin Holzhause. Those who swim freestyle at high speed consume up to 640 calories per hour – that's about one lamb doner with plenty of sauce.

Sources: Study Red Cross, Techniker Krankenkasse, Fit for Fun

The German Life-Saving Association (DLRG) strongly advises against swimming immediately after a large meal due to potential digestive issues. Following their advice, one should wait before jumping into the water to enjoy swimming more comfortably.

Read also: