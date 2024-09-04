- Yet another conviction for perpetrating "sham matrimonial activities."

A half-centurian mortuary manager, colloquially known as the "Grief's Deceiver," has been handed a sentence of two years and eight months in penitentiary by the Regional Court of Rostock due to deceptive practices. The man openly confessed his deceitful acts at the commencement of the trial on Monday. He scammed an elderly pair out of substantial funds, delayed payments to artisans, and breached loan agreements. The court ordered the confiscation of around 64,000 euros as reparation.

Adhering to the prosecution's demand, the judge imposed the sentence since the defendanthave shown no signs of regret or comprehension of the immorality of his actions throughout the trial. The sentence was reached through a plea bargain. In the year 2023, the mortuary manager was judged by the identical court and given a sentence of three years and ten months in jail for swindling several women out of significant amounts of money and exploiting their emotional turmoil, as per the court. The verdict is yet to be finalized.

The "Grief's Deceiver"'s case was then brought before the Court of Justice for potential further ethical misconduct, given his history of deceit. Despite serving his sentence, his unscrupulous actions bearing serious consequences, he still faces potential charges of breaching professional conduct codes.

