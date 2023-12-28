Yellowstone National Park denounces Pierce Brosnan

Actor Pierce Brosnan is said to have broken the rules during a visit to the famous Yellowstone National Park. Now the 70-year-old will soon even have to appear in court.

It may only be a minor offense, but Pierce Brosnan has nevertheless been charged in Wyoming for allegedly entering protected thermal areas in Yellowstone National Park. This is according to a court document obtained by the US celebrity magazine "People". According to a criminal file, the former Bond actor received two summonses because he was on foot and off the hiking trails "in all thermal areas and Yellowstone Canyon" on November 1 and "violated closures and use restrictions".

Thermal phenomena such as hot springs, geysers and travertine terraces can be visited in the area. However, the park's website warns visitors not to stay in the area after dark, bathe in the water or move outside the designated hiking trails. For example, the ground can be "just a thin crust over boiling hot springs" and the pools acidic enough "to burn through boots", according to the website.

Film project originally brought Brosnan to Wyoming

Obviously, these warnings have not deterred Pierce Brosnan from exploring on his own. The actor must therefore appear before the Yellowstone Court in Wyoming on January 23. Both summonses are classified as petty offenses.

The 70-year-old visited Wyoming in October to film the western movie "Unholy Trinity", in which Veronica Ferres plays his wife. The film was mainly shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley. The movie is about a son in the 1870s who has to avenge his father. In addition to Brosnan, Brandon Lessard and Samuel L. Jackson play the leading roles. The film is directed by Richard Gray.

