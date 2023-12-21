Justice - Years after Turkish mother's murder: ex-husband arrested

Almost 24 years after the murder of a young Turkish woman, police in Munich have arrested her former husband as a suspect. A person close to the now 56-year-old man had a guilty conscience, Munich police reported on Thursday. The acquaintance of the accused contacted the investigators and reported that the husband had admitted the crime to him at the time.

The Turkish national, who had last worked as a warehouse clerk, was arrested on Friday, said Stephan Beer of the Munich police. The man had denied the crime. However, his DNA was also found at the scene of the crime.

The 28-year-old mother of four small children, also of Turkish origin, was found dead in her apartment in Munich's Hasenbergl district on the evening of February 20, 2000 - hanged from a closet knob. The woman, who came from western Anatolia, had been married to her cousin at the age of 15 and then brought to Munich. However, she had been separated from her husband for three years and had recently found a new partner.

