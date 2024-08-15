Yamal's father reports after knife attack

One day after the knife attack on Lamine Yamal's father, he speaks out. "I'm feeling better," Mounir Nasraoui writes on Instagram. Meanwhile, police arrest four individuals. Videos circulating online may show the possible trigger for the attack.

Following the knife attack on Lamine Yamal's father, a total of four individuals have been arrested. After initially arresting three, local police confirmed to news agency AFP that they had also successfully apprehended a fourth person.

Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, was stabbed on a parking lot in the Catalan city of Mataró, about 30 kilometers north of Barcelona, on Wednesday evening. He was immediately taken to Can Ruti hospital. His condition was initially serious but is now reported to be stable, according to family sources less than 24 hours after the incident.

Nasraoui's first public reaction to the attack came on Thursday afternoon. "Thank you all for your support. I'm already feeling better," he wrote on his Instagram account. "I hug each and every one of you." However, Nasraoui is still unable to leave the hospital and must remain under observation.

Videos circulating online appear to show a dispute between Nasraoui and three individuals on the street, which was calmed by police intervention. It is speculated that this could have been the trigger for the attack. However, it is not yet known whether the video is genuine or if the person in it is indeed Nasraoui.

The father of the European champion, as well as Yamal's grandmother, live in Rocafonda, a neighborhood in Mataró where the 17-year-old grew up. Yamal celebrates his goals by showing the numbers "304" with his hands, the postal code of the neighborhood. Nasraoui gained fame during the European Championship through his presence on social media, where he often expressed his support for the young talent.

