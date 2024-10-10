Xiaohongshu's Impact on Travel Industry Transformation: Insights into China's Instagram-like Platform

For numerous tourists hailing from mainland China visiting the city, the courts are an essential destination to check out.

They aren't thinking about joining an impromptu basketball game. It's because these courts, situated on the edge of a hilly slope, provide stunning vistas of the Hong Kong skyline.

On the other side of the world, a thousand miles away in Seoul, Mandarin-speaking crowds have been accumulating at Seongsu-dong, a popular area recognized for trendy cafes. However, instead of enjoying coffee, they snap pics of a visually appealing wall adorned with a red rectangle.

These Chinese vacationers aren't stumbling upon hidden gems by chance. Many of them are followers of Xiaohongshu, China's version of Instagram, which has become their go-to travel guide.

Exploring the Little Red Book

"(Xiaohongshu) is all-encompassing, and it offers more than other platforms can match," Jiao Le, a tourist from Beijing, shared with CNN during a recent visit to the basketball courts in Hong Kong.

With 1.4 billion inhabitants, China plays a significant role in the travel market. However, many existing travel apps and suggestion tools fail to cater to Chinese language users.

Hence, Xiaohongshu has managed to dominate the market – and change the way people travel, not only in Asia but beyond. The app's users have made seemingly obscure spots frequented by fewer Western tourists hotspots for Chinese travelers.

As witnessed in Hong Kong and Seoul, photo opportunities are a significant draw. The images look impressive on social media, thereby motivating others to visit. For example, in Copenhagen, instead of heading straight to the Little Mermaid statue or the Tivoli Gardens amusement park, Chinese visitors are swarming Black Square, a public space at the Superkilen Urban Park in the calm residential area of Norrebro where bright white magnetic-field-like lines have been painted on the ground.

At times, the locations hold deeper meanings. If you happen to come across a seemingly ordinary bench at the southeastern corner of Central Park in New York and wonder why people are snapping photos, it's because Mandopop star Jay Chou sat on the same bench during his 2019 vacation.

In Japan, Chinese tourists rush to a train intersection in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, because it appears in “Slam Dunk,” a well-loved basketball-themed anime by numerous Chinese fans.

What happens on Xiaohongshu stays on Xiaohongshu

China's sluggish economy may be dampening people's enthusiasm for travel at present. Nevertheless, the numbers have experienced a boost during recent times as Chinese tourists took off for their lengthy National Day holiday, known as Golden Week, which began on October 1.

Chinese travelers made 7.6 million trips in and out of the nation during the holiday, increasing by 33.2% compared to the previous year, according to state broadcaster CCTV. It's highly likely many of them utilized Xiaohongshu as a travel planning tool.

The rise of off-the-beaten-path destinations, mainly popular among Chinese tourists, can be largely attributed to the platform.

Most of its users hail from China, posting predominantly in their native language, ensuring that most of the information stays within the Chinese community.

Tourists may discover exciting new spots, but the information reaches a limited audience outside of China.

Behind the app

The app's name is a humorous nod to the red-covered book of quotes from Mao Zedong, the founding father of Communist China, although there isn't much else in common between the two.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Xiaohongshu was established by friends Charlwin Mao and Miranda Qu in 2013 as a means for Chinese internet users to share snippets of their lives.

Since then, it has become one of China's most popular platforms, with 300 million users, according to Chinese social media research firm Qian Gua. Half of its users reportedly originate from urban areas and are below the age of 35.

The range of content has diversified, now including daily moments, make-up tips, fashion guides, and, of course, travel recommendations.

"It's more authentic because it's recommended by many real users and they give their reviews," Xia Jiale, from the central Chinese city of Luoyang, told CNN Travel. The 26-year-old relied solely on Xiaohongshu to navigate Hong Kong with his wife during their recent trip to the city.

Some businesses in Europe have tapped into the trend, including Lobos, which operates two tapas restaurants in London.

"Lobos is now on Xiaohongshu!" it declared in a Chinese-language debut post in August, promising "local Spanish food for you!"

Joel Placeres, one of the restaurants' directors, shared with CNN that the app allows them to build direct connections with the Chinese community, expand their reach, and boost the restaurant's visibility amidst an array of post-pandemic challenges.

Xiaohongshu is filled with users' reviews of the restaurant, with some posting photos with the chefs. One person declared, "I'll keep coming back as long as it remains open."

The dishes that receive the most likes on Xiaohongshu tend to be more popular at the restaurant, Placeres noted. In response to demand, the restaurant has added more of these popular dishes to its ordering system, making it easier for staff to process Chinese tourists' orders, he added.

During the 2024 Summer Olympics, several restaurants in Paris also posted signs at the entrance advertising their popularity on Xiaohongshu – in Chinese – while encouraging customers to leave favorable reviews for them on the social media platform.

Different folks have varying responses to the heightened focus Xiaohongshu brings. Close to a cafe in Hong Kong, adjacent to the renowned basketball courts, a sizeable gathering has formed.

The old-world charm of the cafe attracts tourists seeking picturesque spots, with both Jiao and Xia included. However, the narrow walkway has transformed into an inconvenience for the elderly locals trying to navigate their way. Tourists even venture onto the bustling road for the perfect shot.

"Quite a few housewives have voiced their concerns, leading to disagreements," shared 55-year-old resident Hung, who frequently traverses this spot three times daily. Due to his concerns about retribution for criticizing the Hong Kong government's initiative to lure mainland tourists, he chose to remain anonymous.

"It's potentially hazardous as it could lead to collisions with passing vehicles," he warned.

Having lived in the neighborhood for over forty years, Hung firmly believes that local authorities should take measures to lessen the impact of excessive tourism on the community when it becomes a nuisance.

His single piece of advice is not aimed at Xiaohongshu, but rather at the neighborhood authorities. "Perhaps, they should install a warning sign."

