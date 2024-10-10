Xiaohongshu: The Transformative Impact of 'China's Instagram' on the Travel Sector

For numerous tourists venturing into the city from mainland China, the courts are an essential stop.

They're not drawn to participate in a casual basketball game. It's the courts, situated on the edge of a hilly slope, that captivate their interest due to the stunning views of the Hong Kong skyline they offer.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Seoul, Mandarin-speaking crowds gather in Seongsu-dong, a locale known for hip cafes. However, instead of indulging in lattes, they snap photos of a wall adorned with a prominent red rectangle.

These Chinese tourists aren't stumbling upon hidden gems by chance. Many of them are followers of Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), China's equivalent to Instagram, which serves as their ultimate travel guide.

Exploring the Little Red Book

“(Xiaohongshu) is expansive and offers a wealth of information that other platforms fail to deliver,” Jiao Le, a tourist from Beijing, told CNN during a recent visit to the basketball courts in Hong Kong.

With a population of 1.4 billion, China holds significant influence in the global travel market. Nevertheless, numerous existing travel apps and recommendation tools fall short when it comes to catering to the Chinese market.

As a result, Xiaohongshu has managed to claim the market and shift the way people travel across Asia and beyond. The app's users have transformed previously overlooked spots frequented by Western tourists into must-visit destinations for Chinese travelers.

This trend is evident in places like Hong Kong and Seoul, where photo opportunities are the key allure. These images make for impressive social media posts, consequently luring others to visit. In Copenhagen, for example, instead of paying a visit to the Little Mermaid statue or Tivoli Gardens amusement park, Chinese visitors have taken a liking to Black Square, a public space located at the Superkilen Urban Park in the serene residential neighborhood of Norrebro, where bright white magnetic-field-esque lines have been painted on the ground.

At times, the locations possess deeper meanings. If you happen to come across an unremarkable bench at the southeastern corner of Central Park in New York and witness people posing for photos, it's because Mandopop star Jay Chou sat on the same bench during his 2019 vacation.

In Japan, Chinese tourists flock to a train intersection in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, because it features in “Slam Dunk,” a basketball-themed anime adored by countless Chinese fans.

Unveiled on Xiaohongshu, Unknown to the World

China's sluggish economy might be dampening people's travel spirits currently. Still, the travel numbers have witnessed a surge this month as Chinese tourists embarked on their annual National Day holiday (known as Golden Week), which commenced on October 1.

Chinese travelers made 7.6 million trips in and out of the country during the holiday, marking a 33.2% increase compared to the previous year, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Furthermore, it's likely that several of these travelers relied on Xiaohongshu as their trip-planning resource.

The proliferation of previously unheard-of destinations, primarily frequented by Chinese travelers, can be largely attributed to the platform.

Since its users mostly hail from China, posting predominantly in their native language, the information on Xiaohongshu mostly remains within the Chinese community. Hence, tourists may uncover new exciting spots, but the spark quickly dies out beyond the country's borders.

Born from Friendship

The platform's name is a satirical nod to the red-covered book containing excerpts from the founding father of Communist China, Mao Zedong. Beyond this reference, the app shares little in common with its namesake.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Xiaohongshu was founded by friends Charlwin Mao and Miranda Qu in 2013 as a platform for Chinese netizens to share snippets of their lives.

Since then, it has become one of China's most popular platforms, with 300 million users, according to Chinese social media research firm Qian Gua. Half of its users reportedly come from urban areas and are under 35 years of age.

The types of content have diversified over the years, expanding to include everything from daily moments to make-up tips, fashion guides, and, of course, travel recommendations.

“It's more genuine since it's endorsed by numerous real users who offer their reviews,” Xia Jiale, from central China's city of Luoyang, told CNN Travel. The 26-year-old relied solely on Xiaohongshu to navigate Hong Kong during his recent visit with his wife.

Some European businesses seem to be cashing in on this trend, including Lobos, which runs two tapas restaurants in London.

“Lobos officially welcomes Xiaohongshu users!” it wrote in a Chinese-language debut post in August, vowing "authentic Spanish cuisine for you!”

Joel Placeres, one of the restaurants' directors, told CNN that the app helps them "establish direct connections with the Chinese community, broaden our reach, and enhance the restaurant's visibility amid post-pandemic challenges."

Xiaohongshu is filled with reviews from the app's users, with some even posting photos with the chefs. One user even declared: “I'll keep returning as long as it remains open.”

The dishes that generate the most likes on Xiaohongshu are typically in high demand at the restaurant. To cater to this demand, the restaurant has introduced more of these popular dishes to its ordering system, making it easier for staff to fulfill Chinese tourists' orders, according to Placeres.

However, not everyone is delighted about the enhanced spotlight Xiaohongshu is attracting. In Hong Kong, a congregation has formed outside a cafe, positioned directly opposite the renowned basketball courts.

The old-fashioned charm of the cafe draws in numerous tourists seeking picture-perfect locations, with both Jiao and Xia among them. Unfortunately, the limited space on the sidewalk has transformed into an obstruction for local elderly residents trying to navigate the area. Some tourists even step into the traffic for superior shots in their photos.

"Several housewives have complained about this situation, and it often leads to disagreements," shares 55-year-old resident Hung, who happens to pass by this location three times a day. He chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from the Hong Kong government for voicing dissent against their efforts to attract mainland tourists.

"It's potentially risky because it can result in accidents with passing vehicles," he concluded.

Having resided in the neighborhood for over four decades, Hung strongly believes that governments should take more measures to safeguard local communities from the nuisance caused by an influx of tourists.

His only suggestion is remarkably simple and aimed at the authorities in his neighborhood. "At the very least, set up a (warning) sign for traffic."

