Xi pledges unification with Taiwan before Communist China commemorates its 75th anniversary

At a state gathering commemorating the establishment of the People's Republic on a Monday, Xi declared his commitment to achieving "the absolute unification of the homeland."

"This is an inevitable progression, a just cause, and the shared goal of the masses. No one can halt history's progression," he spoke to the throngs gathered at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, as reported by state-run media Xinhua.

China's Communist Party asserts Taiwan as its own territory, despite never having governed it, and has sworn to "reunify" with the self-governed democracy, if necessary using force.

Yet, many on the island view themselves as uniquely Taiwanese and have no yearning for union with Communist China.

The two realms have been governed separately since 1949, following the conclusion of the Chinese civil war. The communists seized power in Beijing and established the People's Republic of China on October 1, 1949, while the vanquished nationalists retreated to Taiwan, shifting the Republic of China's capital from the mainland to Taipei.

Generations of Chinese leaders have vowed to rule Taiwan eventuality, yet Xi, China's most assertive leader in decades, has amplified his discourse and aggressive actions against the democratic isle, inflaming tension across the Taiwan Strait and sparking apprehensions of military conflict.

"Taiwan is China's hallowed ground. Kinship is stronger than water, and individuals on both sides of the strait share a common ancestry," Xi addressed the gathering that surpassed 3,000 guests, which included officials, retired party chieftains, and foreign dignitaries.

Additionally, Xi invited increased economic and cultural interactions across the Taiwan Strait and amped up the emphasis on "spiritual harmony among compatriots on both sides."

"We must unequivocally stand against separatist activities advocating for 'Taiwan independence,'" Xi stated.

Beijing labels Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te a "dangerous separatist," and tension has escalated since Lai's swearing-in in May, when he called on China to cease its intimidation of Taiwan.

As reported by Taiwan officials, Chinese military activities around the island have increased significantly in recent months, including "drills" in May that the Chinese military claimed were taught to seize control of the island.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry proclaimed it was on high alert following the discovery of "multiple rounds" of missile launches inland China.

The missiles were reportedly fired by the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force from the Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang regions, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan's air defense forces had "maintained a high level of alertness and increased their readiness."

The statement follows close on the heels of China's test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean for the first time in 44 years, a public exercise that analysts believe was aimed at sending a message to the U.S. and its allies amidst escalating regional tensions.

The Taiwan question has developed into a significant point of friction between China and the U.S., which maintains close, informal ties with Taipei and is legally bound to arm the island to defend itself.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden greenlighted an additional $567 million in military aid for Taiwan, representing the largest support package the U.S. has extended to the island. The funding will encompass defense equipment and "military instruction and training," the White House declared in a statement.

The commitment to achieving "the absolute unification of the homeland" by Xi, as stated at the gathering, echoes China's long-held ambition to reunify with Taiwan, a self-governed democracy viewed as uniquely Taiwanese by many on the island.

Despite tensions and military activities, China's assertions regarding Taiwan being its hallowed ground and shared ancestry with its people across the Taiwan Strait continue to be a key aspect of Xi's discourse and actions.

Read also: