18:07 Dobrindt Proposes "Work Performance System" below Citizen's Income for Ukrainian RefugeesCSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt is arguing for an end to the receipt of citizen's income for Ukrainian refugees: "We need a new work performance system for Ukrainian refugees that is significantly below the citizen's income," Dobrindt told the Funke media group. Those who refuse reasonable work opportunities could also face significant performance cuts. The CSU politician is supporting an initiative by Finance Minister Christian Lindner in this regard. Lindner had recommended stopping citizen's income payments to Ukrainian refugees and instead establishing a separate legal status.

17:41 Guterres' Kazan Visit Criticized by Baltic StatesEstonia and Lithuania are criticizing the visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the BRICS summit of emerging economies in Kazan. Guterres' participation in the meeting, hosted by Russia, is providing Putin's regime with a "clear propaganda victory," says Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. "There should be no return to normalcy with an aggressor who is waging a bloody war in Ukraine and blatantly violating the UN Charter." Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis calls the visit "unacceptable" in a post on the platform X.

17:25 Presidential Election Announced in Belarus, Tichanovskaya Criticizes "Sham"A presidential election is set to take place in Belarus on January 26, four and a half years after allegations of electoral fraud and mass protest suppression. The election commission announced that the parliament has approved the date. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko will be running for a seventh term as president. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya criticized the vote as a "sham election without a real election process, taking place in a climate of terror." She added, "No opposition candidates or observers are allowed. We urge the Belarusians and the international community to reject this farce."

17:08 Russia Refuses to Comment on North Korean SoldiersThe Kremlin is not commenting on reports that North Korean soldiers are in Russia for potential combat in Ukraine. "Please clarify where they are located with Pyongyang," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She also mentioned "media hype." South Korea, Ukraine, and the US have accused Russia of bringing North Korean soldiers onto its territory for training. According to Seoul, they are being prepared for deployment in Ukraine.

16:42 Putin Highlights Economic Power in BRICS GroupRussian President Vladimir Putin presents the BRICS summit in Kazan as an international coalition led by Russia. The alliance includes the two most populous countries in the world, China and India, and generates 36.7% of the world's economy in terms of purchasing power, according to Putin. This share is increasing. While the Western economy is stagnating, the BRICS countries' economies are expected to grow by 3.8% by 2024/25. Putin wants to develop the BRICS into a counterweight to the West, not just in economic and financial matters, but also in security policy. He mentions that more than 30 countries are interested in joining the alliance.

16:15 Scholz Reacts Cautiously to Lindner's Citizen Income Savings IdeasThe Chancellery is taking a cautious approach to new savings ideas from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who wants to save billions for people on citizen's income and Ukrainian refugees through reduced housing costs. (See entry from 06:02) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has "taken note of the Finance Minister's statement." According to Hebestreit, the Spokesperson for the Chancellery, "There are currently no overall government plans on this matter." Lindner had suggested reforming social benefits and withdrawing citizen's income for Ukrainian refugees, who would only receive asylum seeker benefits and labor market instruments. Lindner also proposed a separate legal status for Ukrainian refugees and flat-rate compensation for housing costs for citizen's income recipients.

15:51 USA: Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in RussiaAccording to the US government, "thousands" of North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia for training. The government has no information on their mission or whether they will be deployed to Ukraine. Read more here.

15:41 G7 Group Agrees on $50 Billion Loan for UkraineThe G7 group of major Western industrialized nations agrees to grant Ukraine a loan of $50 billion (around 46 billion euros) secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets, according to the US government. The partners have agreed on this, a US government representative said. According to this, $20 billion will come from the USA, with the remaining $30 billion provided by the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Japan. Read more here.

15:26 Ukraine to Initially Receive Three French Fighter JetsFrance is planned to deliver the first Mirage 2000-5s to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, as reported by "La Tribune". Despite this not being formally announced by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of the Armed Forces yet, the newspaper indicates that France will provide Ukraine with three Mirage 2000-5s during the initial quarter of 2025. The Mirage 2000 is a multi-purpose combat aircraft of the fourth generation, developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The creation of the Mirage 2000-5 version began in the early 1990s. Learn more here.

14:57 NATO: "Indications" point towards North Korean Troops in RussiaNATO asserts to have "indications" that North Korea has deployed its soldiers to Russia. Allies have acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops, according to NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. "If these troops are intended for combat in Ukraine, this would represent a considerable escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's unlawful war," she highlighted. Previously, the USA had claimed that they have verified intelligence indicating the existence of North Korean troops in Russia. "If they are planning to participate in this war on Russia's behalf, this is a major concern," emphasized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This would have ramifications not only in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific region. As per South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has already dispatched a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. The troops are supposedly stationed in military facilities where they are allegedly being prepared for deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Ukrainian Reports of Casualties and Damages in the Donetsk RegionRussian attacks on the Donetsk region on Tuesday led to the deaths of three civilians. This was verified by Vadym Filashkin, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, on Telegram. "On October 22, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more people were injured in the region throughout the day." Houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also harmed. Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have reportedly resulted in the deaths of 2,831 civilians and injuries to 6,329.

13:58 EU Seeks Support for Peace in Ukraine from BRICS Countries - Feels DisappointedRussia welcomes the peace proposal put forth by China and Brazil, which was discussed during bilateral talks at the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan. The state-run Russian news agency reported this, citing a representative from the Russian Presidential Administration. China and Brazil, along with Russia itself, are founding members of the BRICS alliance. The peace proposal suggests that the conflict zone should not be further escalated. Ukraine and Russia should be involved in a peace conference to discuss all plans for peace. Notably, while China has repeatedly urged for an end to the war in public, it has never criticized or blamed Russia for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU urged its participants to urge President Putin to end the Ukraine war. "We trust that all participants of the summit" - more than 20 heads of state and government - "will address President Putin accordingly," said an EU spokesperson.

13:26: Alleged Bomb Plot in Kyiv Foiled - Security Service Arrests Two Spies

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have averted a planned terrorist attack in Kyiv, the SBU reports on its Telegram channel. As a result of a special operation, two Russian agents were apprehended who were planning to set off a homemade explosive device at a crowded location in the Ukrainian capital. According to the SBU's counterintelligence, their objective was to kill as many people in the Kyiv population as possible to instill fear among the citizens. "To carry out a terrorist attack, the Russian intelligence service remotely recruited a 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia through Telegram channels. After recruitment, she received detailed instructions on how to create an explosive device from improvised components," the message states. She then recruited her 26-year-old partner for collaboration.

13:00: US Has Evidence - Hundreds of North Koreans Already in RussiaAs per South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has dispatched hundreds of special forces for training to Russia's Far East in recent weeks, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirms this, stating, "We have evidence of that." However, their specific roles remain unclear. "We're still working on figuring that out," he said. Russian naval ships are believed to have transported around 1500 North Korean special forces to Russia this month, and North Korea intends to send up to 12,000 soldiers to support Russia, according to South Korea's intelligence agency. It is believed that the agreement was reached in June this year, when Putin visited North Korea. In addition to providing troops, it is said to involve the supply of artillery shells to Russia. In return, North Korea is expected to receive food and fuel from Russia. Read more here.

12:36: Russian Man Detained in Bavaria for Allegedly Murdering Two Ukrainians

The Munich Public Prosecutor's Office has levied a murder charge against a Russian man in relation to the gruesome deaths of two Ukrainian soldiers in the Bavarian town of Murnau. The suspect, a 57-year-old individual, is under scrutiny for allegedly murdering the two men, who were receiving treatment for war-related injuries at the Murnau clinic, in April this year. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a disagreement concerning Ukraine's situation. In a statement, the prosecutor's office mentioned that the suspect is a staunch supporter of extremist Russian nationalism, and endorses Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. The defendant claimed to have been offended by the argument, which led to the lethal altercation.

On Time: Fiala Promises Kyiv 500,000 Artillery Shells before Year's EndThe Czech plan to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine is progressing favorably, as per reports from Prague. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has pledged that the target of delivering half a million shells to Kyiv by the year's end will be fulfilled, as reported by the CTK news agency. Germany, alongside Denmark and the Netherlands, are some of the major financial backers of this project. Fiala also anticipates a consistent supply of ammunition next year, although he did not specify an exact timeline. As of now, approximately 1.6 billion euros have been pledged by 15 EU and NATO countries for purchasing around 800,000 rounds of ammunition in third countries. Besides financial support, other countries are contributing by providing transportation assistance. The source of the military supplies is being kept confidential.

11:41 "The West's Influence Has Declined Significantly"The BRICS summit in Kazan is witnessing competing interests, as per security expert Joachim Weber. In an interview with ntv, Weber explains why the West should be concerned about its position and justifies the criticism of Guterres' participation in the UN as unwarranted.

11:18 Bazhaev Remains on EU Sanctions List but Preserves Italian Luxury ResortRussian oligarch Musa Bazhaev still retained control of a luxury resort on Sardinia more than two months after being added to the EU sanctions list, as reported by the Financial Times. The statement was based on the annual report of Retivia Investments, a Cypriot company, which owns the prestigious Hotel Forte Village and numerous other assets in Sardinia worth over 700 million euros. The report questions why Italian authorities did not take action to freeze the assets within a few weeks of Bazhaev being added to the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. It was publicly known that Bazhaev had been the owner of Forte Village since at least 2014. Moreover, a fake transaction record was discovered, indicating that Retivia Investments was sold to a relative of Bazhaev's on February 25, 2022 - the day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Read more here.

10:55 Russian Soldiers in North Korea? Foreign Office Summons Pyongyang's RepresentativeThe German Foreign Office has summoned North Korea's business representative in Germany. The German office stated that North Korea would be violating international law if reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed on the Russian side are confirmed. As per South Korean reports, there are already 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, with an expected increase to 10,000 by December.

10:38 Excessive Military Losses - Over 3500 Tanks Lost by Russia in UkraineRussia is not only wasting its soldiers, often referred to as "expendable troops" by Western experts, but also its military equipment. Since the commencement of the war, the Russian military has lost approximately 3500 tanks, as per the count by the Oryx portal. Additionally, the Russian forces have also lost nearly 5500 armored troop carriers and personnel carriers. Pokrovsk, a city with a population of 50,000, is strategically important due to its location and transportation hub. However, the excessive usage of military equipment is staggering. Despite having the upper hand in the war, Russia cannot replace its losses at such a pace. Repair and maintenance of tanks and armored vehicles from depots are not limitless. This is evident in the deployment of outdated tank models from the 50s and 60s on the Russian side.

10:16 Berlin and London Join Forces - Rheinmetall to Establish New Artillery Factory in BritainRheinmetall, a German defense conglomerate, is building a new artillery factory in Britain as part of a growing partnership between Britain and Germany in the defense sector. The two countries have signed an agreement for joint defense projects across all domains - air, land, sea, space, and cyber - as announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday. The location for the factory has yet to be determined. The first guns are expected to be produced in 2027, which will be supplied to the British army and exported to allies. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 32 NATO countries aim to strengthen their military forces and improve cooperation.

NATO Chief Rutte Pends North Korean Troop Confirmation: South Korea Set to Share Evidence Next Week

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is currently unable to affirm reports of North Korean troops participating in Russia's war against Ukraine, citing the need for South Korea's forthcoming evidence on the matter. Rutte mentioned that Seoul will present the North Atlantic Council with details at the start of the following week, following which it will become clear whether Pyongyang is indeed supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Initial South Korean intelligence reports had suggested that North Korea was sending troops to engage in the Ukrainian conflict. In contrast, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the arrival of the first North Korean soldiers in the Russian Kursk region is anticipated today. Ukrainian forces had earlier captured the area after a series of attacks and imprisoned numerous Russian soldiers.

09:12 Putin Promise Unfulfilled - Guterres Attends BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Russian city of Kazan this morning, as announced by local officials. Guterres was also scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. Although the most recent dialogue between the UN Secretary-General and Putin took place shortly after the Russian military incursion into Ukraine, Putin expressed faith in the success of negotiations with Ukraine. Since then, however, Russia and Ukraine have refrained from engaging in official discussions, with their viewpoints reportedly being incompatible. At the BRICS summit, Guterres will reiterate his stance on the Ukraine conflict and the prerequisites for a just peace, as outlined in the UN Charter and international law, according to his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. Guterres perceives himself as a negotiator in this conflict. He had previously declared that the annexation of Ukrainian territories has no place in the modern world.

08:30 Baltic Command Enrages Kremlin - Ambassador Lambsdorff Responds

The creation of a Baltic Command in Rostock has upset the Kremlin. Referencing the Two-plus-four Treaty, German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, has been summoned. However, Lambsdorff denies the accusations and expresses criticism in return, as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

07:52 Russian Public Support for Putin Despite War Reservations

A recent Russian poll reveals that President Vladimir Putin enjoys widespread support among citizens, despite dissatisfaction with certain Kremlin policies, including the Ukraine conflict. Consistent opposition media Meduza and Current Time disclosed the results of a survey conducted between September 10 and 17 by the independent Russian polling agency Chronicles. It indicated that 78% of respondents endorse Putin's activities as Russian president overall, but they hope for a prioritization of issues that contrast with Putin's actions, such as:

domestic socioeconomic problems (83%)

a Ukraine peace treaty involving mutual concessions (61%)

restoration of relations with Western states (43%)

07:12 Crimea Nighttime Drone Attack - Russia Claims Complete Destruction

Russia claims to have annihilated 14 Ukrainian drones overnight, with ten of them downed over the Crimean Peninsula and four unmanned boats attempting to intrude into Crimean waters being intercepted, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

06:02 Lindner Suggests Special Status for Ukrainian Refugees

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner proposes a novel refugee status for individuals fleeing Ukraine to lessen the burden on citizen assistance and facilitate integration into the labor market. In a conversation with "Wirtschaftswoche", Lindner advocates for a hybrid status combining asylum benefits and employment assistance instruments. As a result, asylum seekers would not have to undergo a standard asylum process, but they would not be entitled to the unrestricted citizens' allowance.

05:15 Modi Offers Mediation in Ukraine Conflict - Putin Meets Xi Jinping

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again extends his mediation offer in the Ukraine conflict to Russian President Putin during the BRICS group meeting in Russian Kazan. Modi reiterates his support for the swift restoration of peace and stability. Although India has not previously served as a mediator, the recently joined United Arab Emirates has brokered several prisoner exchanges. Putin reportedly discussed Ukraine with his guest, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their meeting, but the nature of their conversation was not specified.

03:33 Corruption Scandal - Untreatability Certificates for Bribes

Investigations into Ukrainian military service corruption uncovered approximately 416,000 euros in cash and jewelry, as well as untreatability certificates offered in exchange for bribes, during a search of the health commission's leader in Southeastern Ukrainian city of Mykolajiw. The accused, the leader of an expert commission that assesses fitness for military service, is accused of granting untreatability certificates for bribes to avoid military service or secure release permits. Bribery is widespread in Ukraine for avoiding military service, securing exemptions, or obtaining release permits.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanow, anticipates the initial North Korean troops to show up at the frontline in Russian Kursk today. Budanow shares with military blog "The War Zone" that they lack definitive data on the exact number of soldiers and their equipment from North Korea. North Korea dismisses allegations of a military involvement on Russia's side.

00:06 Estonia Pushes for Greater NATO Defense Spending

Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal encourages NATO partners to agree on an increased spending target beyond 2%. "Every ally ought to shell out at least 2.5%," he notes following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Tallinn. The existing target of investing at least 2% of GDP on defense does not adequately reflect the present-day security situation. Henceforth, NATO nations should strive for a 2.5% common goal, signaling to both foes and allies that our determination should not be tested, Michal emphasizes.

22:20 Anti-Russian Nuclear Firm Cooperation Protest in Lower Saxony

In response to a prospective cooperation between a Russian nuclear energy firm and a fuel rod factory in Lower Saxony's Lingen, anti-nuclear activists are rallying against the collaboration. "We worry that Lingen will eventually end up a satellite of the Russian nuclear industry," says Alexander Vent from the Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-Nuclear Power Activists in Emsland). For more than four decades, fuel rods for European nuclear power plants have been manufactured in Lingen. Advanced Nuclear Fuels intends to produce fuel rods for Soviet-designed nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe, reducing their dependency on Russian supplies. To manufacture Russian fuel rod types, Framatome, the French ANF parent company, plans to partner with a Rosatom subsidiary. Vent highlights recent security concerns regarding Russian intelligence operations. From the perspective of anti-nuclear activists, engaging with the Russian state corporation means becoming long-term dependent on the Kremlin's impulse.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse to Go Live Soon

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledges that the establishment of a new NATO-Ukraine command in Wiesbaden is progressing at a good pace. He hopes it could become fully operational by the end of the year, according to a statement he made on the sidelines of a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn. Numerous allies have already provided staff. The new NATO-Ukraine command, known as NSATU (Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), was approved at the NATO summit in Washington in June and will oversee arm deliveries and training initiatives for the Ukrainian military.

21:07 EU Agrees to Provide 18 Billion Euros to Ukraine Loan

Finance Minister Christian Lindner discloses that the EU will contribute around 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine. "We are approaching a major breakthrough in aiding Ukraine this week," states the FDP leader during a visit to New York. He acknowledges that the United States is reportedly prepared to contribute approximately 20 billion dollars. "This forms the basis for the EU's 18 billion euro support." The loan, amounting to 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon by the G7 countries at a summit in June and is secured by interest payments on frozen Russian assets. An arrangement is expected by the end of the week.

20:49 Zelensky Urges Tougher International Sanctions on North Korea

Due to potential North Korean troop deployments on the Russian side during the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for greater international pressure on North Korea's leadership. "If North Korea can take part in the European conflict, then the pressure on this regime is definitely insufficient," asserts Zelensky in a video message. "It is apparent that Pyongyang, just like Moscow, disregards the value of human life." An expansion of Russia's aggressive campaign in Ukraine must be halted, according to Zelensky. Reports of Russia possibly relying on North Korean troops have been circulating for days. South Korea has warned of this based on intelligence reports. "We have received information about training of two North Korean military units - perhaps even two brigades with 6,000 soldiers each," states Zelensky in Kyiv.

20:12 Kremlin Confirms Putin and Xi Discussed Ukraine and the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly discussed the Ukraine conflict and relations with the West during the BRICS summit of developing economies, as per Russian Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "Given that they both endure threats from Western states and China, there were topics to exchange," Peskov stated on Russian television, referring to Western countries. Moscow and Beijing share similar views and tactics in international politics, Peskov added. Peskov mentioned that Putin and Xi had a detailed conversation about Ukraine, yet declined to share further details.

19:08 Waning Backing in Germany for Ukraine Aid AssistanceThe backing in both Germany and Poland for providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine has seen a marked drop since Russia initiated its invasion, as per the most recent German-Polish Barometer findings. In Germany, 58% of the surveyed individuals initially endorsed military aid for Ukraine, whereas 23% were against it. However, the current figure for supporting military aid stands at 49%, while 31% are opposed to it. In Poland, 63% of respondents were in favor of their country's military support for Kyiv, while 20% were against it. Immediately after the war's onset in March 2022, a staggering 87% in Poland supported military aid, with just 5% opposing it.

