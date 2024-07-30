Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsGermany

Xhaka: Tah knows how important he is to us

According to media reports, German national football player Jonathan Tah has already agreed with Bayern Munich about a transfer. His teammates still hope that he will stay in Leverkusen.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Both Jonathan Tah and Granit Xhaka were German champions and cup winners last season.
Both Jonathan Tah and Granit Xhaka were German champions and cup winners last season.

- Xhaka: Tah knows how important he is to us

Granit Xhaka hopes that his teammate Jonathan Tah (28) will stay at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. "Everyone knows that Bayern Munich is a very big club. The interest is an honor for Jona. But he also knows how important he is to us," the 31-year-old told Sky TV.

According to media reports, Tah is said to have already reached an agreement with FC Bayern over a possible transfer. However, the two clubs are still negotiating the transfer fee. Xhaka said he doesn't get the impression that the German national player is already thinking about Bayern: "He seems very focused and not like he's got his head somewhere else."

Despite the reported agreement between Jonathan Tah and Bayern Munich, Granit Xhaka believes that the German national player remains focused on Bayer Leverkusen. Regardless of potential offers from other Bundesliga clubs like Bayern, Germany remains Tah's current home.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public