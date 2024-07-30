- Xhaka: Tah knows how important he is to us

Granit Xhaka hopes that his teammate Jonathan Tah (28) will stay at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. "Everyone knows that Bayern Munich is a very big club. The interest is an honor for Jona. But he also knows how important he is to us," the 31-year-old told Sky TV.

According to media reports, Tah is said to have already reached an agreement with FC Bayern over a possible transfer. However, the two clubs are still negotiating the transfer fee. Xhaka said he doesn't get the impression that the German national player is already thinking about Bayern: "He seems very focused and not like he's got his head somewhere else."

Despite the reported agreement between Jonathan Tah and Bayern Munich, Granit Xhaka believes that the German national player remains focused on Bayer Leverkusen. Regardless of potential offers from other Bundesliga clubs like Bayern, Germany remains Tah's current home.

Read also: