Xabi Alonso will not become Real Madrid coach

There has been speculation for a long time, but now there is finally clarity: Xabi Alonso will not be taking over Real Madrid. The reason for this is that Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with the Whites by two years. In return, the Italian coach will not be joining the Brazilian national team, as recently assumed.

A perfect 180-degree turnaround: coach Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid by two years until 2026. This means that the Italian's move to the Brazilian national team is off the table. The extension with the 64-year-old was announced by the Whites at midday. Ancelotti has won ten titles in five seasons at Real.

Following Ancelotti's extension, it is clear that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso will not have a place on the Spanish record champions' coaching bench for the time being. The 42-year-old, who still played under the Italian at FC Bayern, had been considered the most promising candidate to succeed Ancelotti after his team enchanted the Bundesliga in the first half of the season. A "gentlemen's agreement" with the Werkself management would reportedly allow him to move to a top club next summer despite his current contract (only extended to 2026 in August).

Ancelotti convinced, Guardiola to Brazil?

Ancelotti's move to the Brazilian national team, which had seemed certain for months, is now also off the table. According to recent reports, the Madrilenian coach had never given the South Americans a commitment anyway.

Meanwhile, Real are said to have been pursuing a clear plan regarding the 64-year-old's future since last summer. According to reports, the extension with Ancelotti was linked to the sporting results of the first weeks and months of the new season. With Real marching through their Champions League group with six wins in as many games and also leading the table in La Liga, the Italian had many arguments on his side to stay.

This leaves the coaching question in Brazil open for the time being. One option to replace interim coach Fernando Diniz after the current season is rumored to be Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Source: www.ntv.de