Xabi Alonso on possible record: "Not our focus"

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso does not attach too much importance to his team's possible German starting record ahead of the Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum. "I don't want to think about it too much," said the 42-year-old on Tuesday, one day before the game (Wednesday 8.30pm/Sky)....

Xabi Alonso stands before the start of a match in the BayArena. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso does not attach too much importance to his team's possible German starting record ahead of the Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum. "I don't want to think about it too much," said the 42-year-old on Tuesday, one day before the game (Wednesday 8.30pm/Sky). "It's a consequence. If we can achieve that, that's great. But it's not our goal. It's not our focus."

League leaders Leverkusen have not lost any of their first 24 competitive matches this season. That was also achieved by Hamburger SV in the 1982/83 season. If Bayer 04 remain undefeated for a 25th time, the Werkself would hold the sole record in German professional soccer.

Alonso will be without midfielder Exequiel Palacios against Bochum. The Argentinian world champion is missing due to his fifth yellow card. Alonso has left it open as to whether Robert Andrich will replace him.

