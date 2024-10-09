X has resumed its operational status in Brazil.

After a month-long hiatus, the Supreme Court of Brazil decided to lift the ban on the platform X, allowing its reconnection in the country. According to the judge Alexandre de Moraes, all the conditions needed for an immediate return of X to Brazil were met. The Supreme Court issued a 24-hour order to the telecommunications authority to reinstate the platform. Previously, the billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, had settled a hefty fine imposed by the Brazilian Supreme Court.

The court ordered the suspension of X in Brazil at the end of August due to multiple legal infractions. Musk considered this as a personal vendetta against the judge, labeling him a "dictator" and accusing him of "censorship." Brazil, the largest democracy in South America, with a population of about 215 million people, is one of the largest countries worldwide, covering an area almost equal to half of the European Union. Before the X ban, the platform had around 22 million active users in Brazil.

As per the court, X had failed to tackle the spread of hate speech, conspiracy theories, and misinformation adequately. The platform also violated the rule of designating a legal representative for the country. While X attempted to comply with some of the court's demands, its complete fulfillment remained unmet, leading to the judge's mention of the seizure of X's and Elon Musk's Starlink's assets' frozen funds. He also warned of substantial fines for private individuals and companies that attempted to evade the ban using their services as users.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, X is expected to resume operations in Brazil shortly. After the ban was lifted, Brazil once again became one of the major markets for the platform, with its user base of over 22 million.

Read also: