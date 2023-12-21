Advent - Wüst sends Christmas greetings to the emergency services
Christmas mail from the Minister President: Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has sent greetings thanking the North Rhine-Westphalian police officers and soldiers deployed abroad. "Home needs protection," wrote the head of government. "I am grateful to you for standing up for our values, for security and peace worldwide and for accepting personal hardship to do so."
There are currently 284 Bundeswehr soldiers and 16 police officers from NRW deployed abroad or on international missions, as the Düsseldorf State Chancellery announced on Thursday. A total of 300 parcels containing butter cookies and a greeting card from the Minister President are on their way to their places of deployment.
Source: www.stern.de