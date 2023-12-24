Parties - Wüst on the K question: No personnel debates at an inopportune time

North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has warned the CDU/CSU against premature debates about the candidacy for Chancellor. When asked whether he would not like to see CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz as the candidate for chancellor, Wüst told the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag": "I hope that we as the CDU/CSU do not make it too easy for the Chaos-Ampel by holding personnel debates at an inopportune time."

That is why he is not contributing to the debate himself. "TheCDU and CSU will clarify the issue together as agreed in the year before the general election."

Saxony's Minister President and CDU Vice President Michael Kretschmer told the newspaper in mid-December that Merz had done an "outstanding job as party leader for two years, he has reunited the CDU and is therefore the logical candidate for Chancellor". CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also recently confirmed that Merz is the clear favorite in the race for chancellor.

The next Bundestag election will take place in the fall of 2025. In 2021, Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder left the Union's candidacy for chancellor to then party leader Armin Laschet after a bitter power struggle. Wüst has not yet expressed any open ambitions to run for chancellor within the Christian Democrats, but has not denied it either. In August, Söder spoke out in favor of not selecting the Union's candidate for chancellor until after the 2024 elections in the east. New state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de