Prime Minister - Wüst: Clarity from Scholz on asylum procedures in third countries

North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) expects Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to quickly clarify the issue of a possible transfer of asylum procedures to third countries. "The Federal Chancellor has promised to examine whether the determination of the protection status of refugees can also take place in transit or third countries," Wüst told Der Spiegel "I have the clear expectation that the Chancellor will present the results of this examination in the coming weeks and disclose which countries have been contacted."

At the beginning of November, Chancellor Scholz and the heads of government of the federal states agreed that the federal government would examine whether asylum procedures outside of Europe are possible.

Wüst called for an early meeting between the federal and state governments and the Chancellor this year. "It is urgently necessary to prepare early for the fact that refugee numbers are likely to rise significantly again soon. Not acting and waiting is not an option," he said. "Not all people can come to us, who may have good reasons to leave their homeland but have no right to protection in Europe."

Irregular migration must be stopped, he demanded. The aim in future is to be able to do justice to those people who are fleeing war and displacement and really need protection. Asylum procedures in third countries and transit countries are an important approach here: "We cannot solve the migration issue here on German, European soil." It is about humanitarian solutions that can have a real impact in the medium and long term: "I can therefore only warn the German government against torpedoing the agreements reached with the countries through the back door or putting off options for solutions."

