Church - Würzburg bishop: Mood among bishops rather sober

According to Würzburg Bishop Franz Jung,Bavaria's bishops are working together in a results-oriented manner despite differing theological positions. "The mood in the Freising Bishops' Conference is one of sober pragmatism. The theological differences are clear," Jung told the German Press Agency.

The seven Bavarian archdioceses and dioceses of Bamberg, Munich and Freising, Augsburg, Eichstätt, Passau, Regensburg and Würzburg as well as the diocese of Speyer are represented in the Freising Bishops' Conference. Reform-minded bishops such as Jung or the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, will meet particularly conservative colleagues such as Gregor Maria Hanke from Eichstätt, Stefan Oster from Passau and Rudolf Voderholzer from Regensburg.

Church faces many challenges everywhere

For Jung, the Freising Bishops' Conference faces the same questions as other regional bishops' conferences. "Where and how should priests be trained in future? How can we ensure the preservation of the theological faculties with permanently declining student numbers?"

In addition, the future of denominational religious education needs to be shaped and the decline in financial resources needs to be overcome. "When answering these questions, the different theological positions do not play a role," explained Jung. "Rather, it is about making the necessary decisions in a timely manner and with expertise."

Disagreement on the reform process

The German Catholics initiated the Synodal Path reform process around four years ago. Among other things, the aim was to achieve changes in sexual morality, the role of women in the church, the handling of power and celibacy, the mandatory celibacy of Catholic priests. The reform process was triggered by the massive crisis of confidence following the revelation of abuse scandals.

The Vatican has already made it clear that it views the development critically - supported by the German bishops Hanke, Oster, Voderholzer and the controversial Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. They are blocking change.

Church and AfD positions incompatible

With regard to various statements on the relationship between the church and the AfD, Jung said: "As a church, we are firmly opposed to extremism in any form." For Christians, it is unacceptable to vote for parties that hold xenophobic, racist and anti-Semitic opinions or even tolerate them in their ranks. "This applies not least to the AfD, which is currently being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution."

In the diocese of Würzburg, the statutes of the parish councils had already stipulated in 2021 that no one could assume responsibility in the church who "publicly expresses or represents racist, xenophobic or other views contrary to human rights or is a member of or supports organizations and parties that represent these views".

Archbishop Marx spoke out against AfD supporters in church offices at the end of the Freising Bishops' Conference's fall plenary session in November. According to him, however, there should be no binding rules on the issue, at least for the time being.

Bishop Meier of Augsburg caused a great deal of irritation in the fall when he mentioned differences as well as similarities with the AfD.

Information on the diocese of Würzburg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de