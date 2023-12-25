Christmas - Würzburg bishop calls for peace in sermon

Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg has called on people to live in peace in view of the wars in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine. At Christmas, "former mortal enemies live peacefully together without fearing for their lives", according to Jung's manuscript for his sermon on Christmas Day in Würzburg's St. Kilian's Cathedral. We must "take this possibility seriously in our lives. There is still a lot of room for improvement". Too often people live in categories of competition and enmity and are dominated by envy and jealousy.

Source: www.stern.de