Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristmasgaza stripsolidbavariawürzburgbishopchurchpreachesukraine

Würzburg bishop calls for peace in sermon

Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg has called on people to live in peace in view of the wars in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine. At Christmas, "former mortal enemies live peacefully together without fearing for their lives", according to Jung's manuscript for his sermon on Christmas Day in Würzburg's St....

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Franz Jung, Bishop of Würzburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Franz Jung, Bishop of Würzburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Christmas - Würzburg bishop calls for peace in sermon

Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg has called on people to live in peace in view of the wars in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine. At Christmas, "former mortal enemies live peacefully together without fearing for their lives", according to Jung's manuscript for his sermon on Christmas Day in Würzburg's St. Kilian's Cathedral. We must "take this possibility seriously in our lives. There is still a lot of room for improvement". Too often people live in categories of competition and enmity and are dominated by envy and jealousy.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public