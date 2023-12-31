District of Zwickau - Wrong-way driver on the A72 near Zwickau

Several callers reported a wrong-way driver to the police on the A72 near Zwickau on Sunday night. According to a police spokesperson, the man was driving his car from the direction of Chemnitz on the highway in oncoming traffic. The wrong-way driver left the A72 at the Zwickau-Ost junction in Reinsdorf (Zwickau district). He was apprehended by the police there. "Fortunately, nothing happened," said the spokesperson. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.7 per mille. According to the police, the 51-year-old's driver's license was confiscated. Charges will now be brought against him. The police are investigating.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de