Traffic - Wrong-way driver drives 25 kilometers in the wrong direction

A wrong-way driver has driven 25 kilometers in the wrong direction on the Autobahn 3 near Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate. The 87-year-old from North Rhine-Westphalia is suffering from progressive dementia, as the police announced on Wednesday. He had driven the wrong way onto the highway on Christmas Day after refueling at the Jura-West service area. A patrol only stopped him at a roadblock near Altdorf. Later, his son picked him up from the police station - according to his statement, proceedings are already underway to revoke his father's driving license.

Source: www.stern.de