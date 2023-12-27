Skip to content
Wrong-way driver drives 25 kilometers in the wrong direction

A wrong-way driver has driven 25 kilometers in the wrong direction on the Autobahn 3 near Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate. The 87-year-old from North Rhine-Westphalia is suffering from progressive dementia, as the police announced on Wednesday. He had driven the wrong way onto the highway on...

A wrong-way driver has driven 25 kilometers in the wrong direction on the Autobahn 3 near Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate. The 87-year-old from North Rhine-Westphalia is suffering from progressive dementia, as the police announced on Wednesday. He had driven the wrong way onto the highway on Christmas Day after refueling at the Jura-West service area. A patrol only stopped him at a roadblock near Altdorf. Later, his son picked him up from the police station - according to his statement, proceedings are already underway to revoke his father's driving license.

