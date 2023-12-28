Frankfurt am Main - Wrong-way driver causes collision: two seriously injured

A woman driving the wrong way has caused a head-on collision on the A3 near Frankfurt Airport in which two people were seriously injured. The 51-year-old woman was driving in the opposite direction on the highway on Thursday night and collided with the car of a 33-year-old man, according to the police. Both were seriously injured and taken to hospital. The 33-year-old was trapped in his car and had to be freed by the fire department. Further reasons for the accident were initially unclear. The highway was temporarily closed in the direction of Würzburg. A police spokesman estimated the material damage in the morning at 40,000 to 50,000 euros.

Police statement

