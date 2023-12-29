Alzey-Worms - Wrong-way driver causes accident on highway 63

A woman driving the wrong way has collided with another car on the exit of highway 63 near Freimersheim (Alzey-Worms district). According to the police on Friday, the 54-year-old woman driving the wrong way suffered minor injuries in the accident. The 36-year-old driver of the other car was uninjured despite the total damage to her car. The police estimated the damage to both cars at around 17,500 euros.

The 54-year-old woman had driven her car onto the highway the wrong way at the Freimersheim junction to the A63 on Thursday. After the collision, the wrong-way driver's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof. According to the police, the woman's driver's license was confiscated.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de