Writer Glukhovsky wishes for opposition against Putin, the ruling figurehead of the Kremlin.

A significant number of Russians living in urban areas are opposed to the war against Ukraine and have the capability to stand up against the establishment.

The Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, now residing in Europe ("Metro", "Outpost"), believes that this generation aspiring for a normal, joyful, and free existence has grown up over the past three decades before the conflict. He shared these thoughts with the German Press Agency, at the age of 45.

Glukhovsky's latest book, "We. Diary of a Collapse" (Heyne Verlag), has been released recently. In this literary piece, he discusses how Russia transformed into a progressively authoritarian nation under Putin's leadership over the last decade. From his viewpoint, the country is edging towards a precipice. To him, a complete overhaul of Russia as a state is essential because Putin has led the nation down a dead-end path.

He forecasts Putin's efforts to compromise and dominate "this new generation" within the next five to seven years. However, he remains hopeful about the future as the war is generally unpopular in Russia, and numerous individuals yearn for better times. Concurrently, he harbors concerns that any triumph for Putin will escalate "the consolidation of authoritarian mechanisms" and pose a danger to Europe.

Leaving his homeland leaves a void in Glukhovsky's heart and soul. Writing about Russia will be more challenging for him. "You cease to feel with your heart. That's what happened to previous generations of political exiles," he stated. "I already have the sense that I no longer fully comprehend what's happening there."

