Beeskow - Writer Gericke arrives as castle scribe

The Berlin writer and poet Henryk Gericke arrived in Beeskow at the beginning of the year as the new castle writer. This was announced by the Oder-Spree district on Tuesday. Together with the town of Beeskow, the district is awarding the Burgschreiber position for five months - with the obligation to publish texts in addition to the inaugural and final readings.

On 13 January, the 31st Burgschreiber Gericke will give his inaugural lecture in the concert hall of Beeskow Castle, around 90 kilometers south-east of Berlin. The Burgschreiber position comes with a grant of 5000 euros as well as free living and working space at Beeskow Castle. The medieval castle is now a cultural and educational center.

Gericke was born in Berlin (East) in 1964 and has been working as a freelance writer since 1986. He also founded a punk band and was active in East Berlin's political opposition. In 2004, Gericke received the Alfred Döblin Scholarship from the Academy of Arts in Berlin. The Burgschreiber jury was impressed by the "contrast between poetry and punk" in Gericke's work.

The office has existed since 1993 and is the only one of its kind in Brandenburg. Franziska Hauser was the 30th Burgschreiber of Beeskow until the end of May 2023.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de