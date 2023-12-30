Skip to content
Wrestling star dies unexpectedly

He was only 26 years old: British wrestler Kurtis Chapman is dead. Mad Kurt became famous for his unconventional style in the ring.

British wrestling star Kurtis Chapman, better known by his stage name Mad Kurt, has died. This was announced by the Revolution Pro Wrestling Association on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Chapman was only 26 years old. Those responsible were "absolutely heartbroken" by the news. They had witnessed the athlete grow from a child into a young man and develop further. He was one of the most technically gifted wrestlers and very charismatic. Mad Kurt had a "magnetic personality". The cause of death, however, was not disclosed.

Chapman began wrestling as a teenager and earned a reputation beyond England's borders early on thanks to his unconventional and fresh style. After numerous triumphs, the professional athlete has not been in the ring since June 2023. At that time, he successfully defended the Resurgence Arthouse title in Leicester, England.

Mad Kurt made up for his stature with technique

Mad Kurt was also known for his unusual stature as a wrestler. At just 1.63 meters tall, the athlete weighed only 60 kilograms and therefore always entered the ring as an obviously inferior fighter. However, he made up for this physical disadvantage with his cunning and technique during fights, winning the hearts of numerous wrestling fans around the world.

