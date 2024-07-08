John Cena - Wrestling icon announces the end of his career

Wrestling will lose one of its most renowned representatives: John Cena (47) announced his retirement from WWE at the "Money in the Bank" event in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday. He revealed his departure during the event, stating that 2025 would be his last year appearing in the WWE ring.

"Planning Something Unforgettable"

In his approximately six-minute speech, which was accompanied by boos from disappointed fans and "John Cena" chants, the star wrestler and actor announced his retirement: "Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE." He further announced that he would participate in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber events for the last time in 2025. He added, "I am here to announce that the last Wrestlemania I will attend will be in Las Vegas in 2025."

Despite disappointing the fans, he promised them "something Unforgettable" as a farewell.

In a press conference, he explained that there would be a farewell tour with up to 40 matches spread throughout the year. He also assured the WWE family that he would remain a part of it in other ways, even if he left as a wrestler. "The WWE is my home, and I love it," he confirmed. Although he feels "physically done," it is not a reason to completely turn his back on the sport.

At his appearance in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, he also thanked the fans. "Thank you for letting me play in your house that you've built for so many years."

Successful Wrestler

Since his wrestling career began in 1999, Cena has been crowned WWE World Champion 16 times, making him tied with Ric Flair (75) at the top of the list. In addition to his wrestling career, he has also worked as an actor since his debut as John Triton in the action film "The Marine" (2006). The wrestling icon appeared in several "Fast & Furious" installments, and in the previous year, he had a cameo appearance as Mermaid Ken in the blockbuster "Barbie" (2023).

