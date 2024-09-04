- Wounded individual brandishes scissors menacingly towards emergency responders

A troubled individual, sporting a head wound, caused a stir in Oranienburg, a district of Oberhaven, during the wee hours. Law enforcement received reports about the 30-year-old's disturbing behavior.

The cops on the scene found this individual to be unresponsive to their efforts. The reasons behind the injury remained a mystery.

As the ambulance was en route to the hospital, the man allegedly snatched a pair of scissors and intimidated a medical professional. The driver, in a hurry, applied the emergency brakes, and the apprehensive nurse hightailed it from the vehicle.

Luckily, the officers tailing the ambulance intervened, managing to subdue and restrain the individual. They claimed that he put up a strong fight.

Understandably, they decided to employ a Taser, an electric shock device with a range, to subdue the man without causing any harm to themselves. Everything ended safely.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the emergency vehicles came to a halt due to the man's aggressive behavior. The presence of the emergency vehicles helped attract additional support from the police.

Read also: