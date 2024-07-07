Tennis - Worried about his left knee - How fit is Zverev for Wimbledon?

Alexander Zverev's chance for the first German Wimbledon win in 33 years now hinges on his painful left knee. After the shock moment on Centre Court that brought back memories of his severe injury in Paris 2022, there was some relief. However, how fit is Zverev? Preparation for the Monday eighth-final against US-American Taylor Fritz and the anticipated quarterfinal debut at Wimbledon began with this concern.

Zverev books a non-public training court

Despite appearing heavily injured, Zverev did not seem to have aggravated the signs. The French Open finalist had booked a non-public training court for a load test, as reported in London at the third Grand Slam tournament of the season upon request. The organizers planned to schedule the eighth final as the second match on Centre Court in the second week (2nd match after 14.30 CET/Prime).

Limping slightly and with a bandage on his painful joint, Zverev left Centre Court after his third-round win at the most popular tennis tournament in the world. "I have pain right now," admitted the world number four after winning 6:4, 6:4, 7:6 (17:15) against Cameron Norrie. He speculated, "I don't think it's that serious, otherwise I wouldn't have continued playing the way I did." An MRI scan should provide clarity.

How is the knee reacting?

The "Bild" newspaper reported that the doctor's visit brought some reassurance. The tests on the knee were fine. Zverev must now wait and see how the knee reacts. The Hamburg native must then decide if another doctor's visit is necessary. The Zverev team initially did not respond to dpa's inquiry about the results of the tests.

The injury occurred on Saturday, when Zverev ran to a stop ball and overextended his left knee. He lay down with a contorted face in pain.

For a moment, memories of the images from the French Open 2022 resurfaced, where he collapsed in the semifinals against top star Rafael Nadal and tore several bands in his foot, being wheeled off the court in a wheelchair. Is Zverev's dream of the first Grand Slam title ending tragically in Wimbledon? In this very year, where Zverev started so strongly in London?

Once again, Zverev pulled himself together. He didn't even take a medical timeout directly after the fall. The German number one finished the third of a maximum seven matches at the London Church Road later, with a white bandage under the knee. He took no painkillers, he said.

"Of course, I was limited," said Zverev: "I might not have chased every ball, but I still managed to move well enough to win three sets against a tough opponent." Let's see what it is. I hope I can stand well on the court again in two days.

Zverev is working for his Grand Slam dream.

For Wimbledon, Zverev has made many plans this time. The scare moment happened at the end of the first week with talks about Zverev's best entry into a Grand Slam tournament, chatter about the open field since 20 years, and discussions about the immense title chance. With his first appearances, Zverev confirmed that winning the title on the prestigious venue of his sport as the first German since Michael Stich in 1991 is a credible prospect.

After sports disappointments at Wimbledon in previous years with early exits, Zverev has put aside his aversion to the grass. And he has a powerful and consistent serve as a key to success in his arsenal.

"I'm working to achieve my big dream," said the German number one in men's tennis after the Norrie match, meaning the pursuit of the first Grand Slam title.

"I feel good on the court. I have the feeling that I have the ball well in the racket, and I want to keep playing tennis like this," he said. "Let's see now what my knee says. If I'm healthy and can keep playing like this, then it will be an interesting tournament for me," he hoped.

Despite the injury sustained during his third-round match against Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev has shown determination to prepare for his eighth-final against Taylor Fritz, booking a non-public training court in London for a load test. Zverev's dream of winning the first Grand Slam title for Germany since Michael Stich in 1991 at the French Open continues, as he aims to make his quarterfinal debut at Wimbledon. The German tennis player's dream was momentarily put on hold when memories of his severe injury during the French Open 2022 semifinals against Rafael Nadal resurfaced after he overextended his left knee while playing against Norrie. Great Britain's Cameron Norrie proved to be a tough opponent for Zverev during their third-round match at Wimbledon, but the German player managed to win with a bandage under his painful knee, admitting to some level of discomfort but not needing painkillers. Alexander Zverev's journey towards his Grand Slam dream is not without challenges, as international tennis events such as the French Open and Wimbledon continue to test his physical limits and mental toughness, but his love for the sport and determination to succeed keep him going.

Read also: