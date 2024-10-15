Worldwide government debt surpasses the $100 trillion mark for the initial occasion.

Global financial obligations are expected to surpass the $100 trillion threshold for the initial time in 2022, as per an IMF report on the evolution of public debts.

As a fraction of economic output, the debt-to-GDP ratio is anticipated to hit approximately 93% by the year's end in 2024 and could edge near 100% by 2030. During the pandemic, this figure spiked to an all-time high of 99%. In contrast, before the pandemic in 2019, it stood at 90%.

The IMF and World Bank have extended invitations for their annual fall event in Washington, set for next week. Besides releasing new data on worldwide debts, estimates for global economic expansion are also in line for release in the imminent future. The IMF reiterates that its debt assessments have frequently been found to be underestimated in recent times.

Within the following three weeks, the United States will choose its new head of state. Regardless of the election's result, analysts predict a substantial rise in debt for the world's leading economy. In China, further financial stimulus actions are also projected to be backed by debt.

The new data on worldwide debts, including estimated figures, will be released during the IMF and World Bank's annual fall event. Despite past underestimations, the IMF has acknowledged that its debt assessments have often been found to be underestimated.

Read also: