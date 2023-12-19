School campaign - World record attempt: Thousands of silver stars on Michaelis Bridge

They did it: Hamburg schoolchildren have collected thousands of yoghurt pot lids over the past few months and made stars out of them, setting a new world record in the process. On Tuesday, the silver stars were attached to fairy lights and illuminated the Michaelis Bridge in Hamburg's city center, according to the school authorities. The children had to make and hang up more than 18,800 silver stars to set the new world record.

Incidentally, the silver stars will not be thrown away at the end of the campaign, but sold for recycling. The profits and other donations from companies and private individuals will be donated to the Sternenbrücke children's hospice. Anyone who wants to is also welcome to make stars and hang them up there.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de