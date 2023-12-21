Sport - World Darts Championship: Clemens starts against outsider from Hong Kong
Germany's best darts player Gabriel Clemens starts the World Championships in London. The 40-year-old from Saarland will face outsider Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong on Thursday evening (22:00/DAZN and Sport1). Leung had surprisingly defeated Dutch European Championship semi-finalist Gian van Veen in the first round and put in a strong performance. Expectations are high for Clemens. The German Giant surprisingly reached the semi-finals at the last World Championships. Clemens could be the first German professional to reach the third round at this World Championship.
Information on the World Darts Championship PDC World Rankings World Championship Schedule Data on Gabriel Clemens
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de