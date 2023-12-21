Sport - World Darts Championship: Clemens starts against outsider from Hong Kong

Germany's best darts player Gabriel Clemens starts the World Championships in London. The 40-year-old from Saarland will face outsider Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong on Thursday evening (22:00/DAZN and Sport1). Leung had surprisingly defeated Dutch European Championship semi-finalist Gian van Veen in the first round and put in a strong performance. Expectations are high for Clemens. The German Giant surprisingly reached the semi-finals at the last World Championships. Clemens could be the first German professional to reach the third round at this World Championship.

Source: www.stern.de