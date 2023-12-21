Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsSportwmdarts-wmlondondartspdcgabriel clemensinternationaldaznhong konggermanyGreat Britainveensport1

World Darts Championship: Clemens starts against outsider from Hong Kong

Germany's best darts player Gabriel Clemens starts the World Championships in London. The 40-year-old from Saarland will face outsider Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong on Thursday evening (22:00/DAZN and Sport1). Leung had surprisingly defeated Dutch European Championship semi-finalist Gian van...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Gabriel Clemens in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Gabriel Clemens in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Sport - World Darts Championship: Clemens starts against outsider from Hong Kong

Germany's best darts player Gabriel Clemens starts the World Championships in London. The 40-year-old from Saarland will face outsider Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong on Thursday evening (22:00/DAZN and Sport1). Leung had surprisingly defeated Dutch European Championship semi-finalist Gian van Veen in the first round and put in a strong performance. Expectations are high for Clemens. The German Giant surprisingly reached the semi-finals at the last World Championships. Clemens could be the first German professional to reach the third round at this World Championship.

Information on the World Darts Championship PDC World Rankings World Championship Schedule Data on Gabriel Clemens

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public