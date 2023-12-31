Skip to content
World Darts Championship: Anderson fails - Humphries wins thriller

The next former world champion is out: After Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith, Gary Anderson is also out in London. The top favorite just makes it through.

Gary Anderson has been eliminated from the World Darts Championship. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Two-time world champion Gary Anderson was surprisingly eliminated from the World Darts Championship in the round of 16. The Flying Scotsman, as Anderson is known, lost 3:4 to Brendan Dolan.

The Northern Irishman is developing more and more into the favorite in the Alexandra Palace in London. Just two days earlier, he had defeated the Welsh former champion Gerwyn Price. Dolan is now in the quarter-finals and can compete again on New Year's Day.

Too many mistakes

Even a strong comeback after a false start was not enough for the 53-year-old Anderson. The Scot was 2-0 down, then took a 3-2 lead and then lost the remaining two sets. The veteran Anderson made too many mistakes, especially in the seventh set. After his titles in 2015 and 2016, he will not be crowned again for the time being.

Top favorite Luke Humphries from England once again narrowly escaped elimination. Cool Hand Luke won a thrilling match against compatriot Joe Cullen 4:3. The match was only over 15 minutes before midnight local time. Humphries used his tenth match dart after a real thriller. Before that, the world-class professional had only just won 4:3 against Ricardo Pietreczko.

X-Post PDC

Before that, former champion Rob Cross had reached the quarter-finals with aplomb. Voltage, as the Englishman Cross is known, won the round of 16 duel against Jonny Clayton (Wales) 4:0 and is aiming for his second title after 2018. In the quarter-finals, he will face England's Chris Dobey. The latter had defeated defending champion Michael Smith.

