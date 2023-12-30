Equestrian sport - World Cup victory for show jumper Ahlmann in Mechelen

Christian Ahlmann and Mandato van de Neerheide secured victory at the World Cup show jumping tournament in Mechelen, Belgium. The 49-year-old from Marl remained penalty-free in the jump-off of the top six.

With a lead of just under half a second, Ahlmann relegated the current number one in the world, Henrik von Eckermann, to second place. The Swede also remained clear on Iliana. Third place went to Belgium's Gregory Wathelet on Bond Jamesbond de Hay.

Third victory for Ahlmann in Mechelen

"It feels fantastic," said Ahlmann. "I risked everything, it all worked and Mandato jumped fantastically." The 2011 World Cup Final winner will receive 47,500 euros in prize money for his success. After 2015 and 2018, it was Ahlmann's third victory at the World Cup stage in Mechelen.

Mechelen was the ninth of 14 World Cup stages this season. Great Britain's Ben Maher leads the World Cup rankings with 72 points, while the best German is Rene Dittmer (Stade) in eighth place with 42 points. Hans-Dieter Dreher is twelfth with 32 points - he finished fifth in Mechelen. Ahlmann is now in 17th place with 28 points. The best 18 pairs in the Western European League will take part in the final (April 16-20) in Riyadh at the end of the season.

Source: www.stern.de