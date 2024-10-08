World Cup second-place contender facing tight situation: Nagelsmann lacking half of his staff

Manager Julian Nagelsmann intends to utilize upcoming international matches to construct his ideal squad. Nevertheless, this will not materialize: Multiple withdrawals restrict the focus to short-term victories, not long-term strategies. With David Raum, the sixth regular starter withdraws.

In a disappointment for the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann must revise his starting lineup for the upcoming Nations League encounters due to another setback. David Raum, who had secured the left-back position, is ruled out of the group matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday (20:45 CET/RTL and live update on ntv.de) and the Netherlands in Munich three days later, due to a sprained ankle. At the age of 26, the Leipzig native has left the DFB camp in Herzogenaurach, as confirmed by the German Football Association. Further assessments are scheduled to take place in Leipzig.

Robin Gosens, a 30-year-old defender from AC Florence, has been summoned to take Raum's place. The last time Gosens donned the German national team jersey was in October 2023 for the USA tour, where the team faced off against US and Mexican squads. The injuries to Raum join a list of five starters that include goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen (patellar tendon injury), Niclas Füllkrug (Achilles tendon inflammation), Jamal Musiala (hip), Kai Havertz (knee), and Robin Koch (hip).

Now, Nagelsmann is forced to abandon the ambition of preparing for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Only two weeks prior, Nagelsmann expressed enthusiasm about fielding an eleven with five or six top substitutes who could aim for the fifth star in 2026. Unfortunately, the new starting goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen suffered a severe injury, and more starters were absent when Nagelsmann returned to Herzogenaurach on Monday, leaving him to work with newcomers Tim Kleindienst, Jamie Leweling, and Jonathan Burkardt.

However, the targets for the two matches still stand firm: "Due to some injuries, there were some immediate adjustments to the lineup. But our objectives remain constant," asserted the manager following his meeting with the depleted German national team. "We aim to emerge victorious on Bosnian soil and in front of our home supporters against the Netherlands to maintain our lead in the Nations League table."

