World Championships over for Pietreczko: "The anger prevails"

German darts pro Ricardo Pietreczko ticked off his bitter World Championship exit against top favorite Luke Humphries with a phrase from his adopted home of Nuremberg. "Third round on debut: It's okay, as the Franconian says," said Pietreczko on Sport1 after the 3:4 defeat. On Thursday evening, the 29-year-old with the nickname Pikachu had already led 3:1 and looked like a sure winner against the world-class professional. It would have been one of the greatest German darts successes ever.

Now the World Championship continues from the round of 16 without the Germans. "I have to say, I'm more annoyed than anything else - because it was 3:1," said Pietreczko. Instead, he had to watch his rival Humphries celebrate his big comeback on the world's biggest darts stage. Cool Hand Luke, as the Englishman is known, now faces compatriot Joe Cullen in the last 16.

Neither of them played outstandingly. "We can both do better," noted Pietreczko. He can still be satisfied with 2023 after a solid World Championship and a title on the European Tour

Before Pietreczko, Martin Schindler (3:4 against Scott Williams), Gabriel Clemens (1:4 against Dave Chinsnall) and Florian Hempel (0:4 against Stephen Bunting) were also eliminated by English players. A coup like Clemens' semi-final appearance has thus failed to materialize at this World Championship.

