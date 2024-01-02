World Championships in London - World champion from England: What the darts semi-finals will bring

The stage now seems to be set for Luke Littler. Following the unexpected retirement of star player Michael van Gerwen, the darts super-talent is suddenly being touted as a top candidate for triumph.

At just 16 years of age, the Englishman has played his way into the limelight like few players before him at London's Alexandra Palace. After the quarter-finals on New Year's Day, it is already clear that the world champion will come from England.

"Wow, I'm in the semi-finals on my debut. I'm delighted to have made it. I deserved it with my performances. Now I'm dreaming. I'm still two games away. I'm definitely thinking about winning the title," said Littler.

The 5:1 win against Brendan Dolan was his fifth clear victory at this tournament. Even against former champion Rob Cross, "The Nuke" is the favorite. However, the 2018 World Champion should start the semi-finals in the evening (from 8.30 pm/DAZN and Sport1) with some tailwind after his 5:4 win against Chris Dobey after trailing 4:0.

In the second semi-final, the year's top player Luke Humphries will meet outsider Scott Williams, who surprisingly defeated van Gerwen 5:3. For Cool Hand Luke, after an excellent season, it's not just about reaching the World Championship final, but also about conquering first place in the world rankings for the first time. If Humphries wins, he will replace the dethroned world champion Michael Smith. If Humphries loses, van Gerwen will jump back to the top despite his quarter-final exit.

