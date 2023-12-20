Skip to content
World champion duo impresses: Bayern basketball players win

FC Bayern Munich has bounced back in the Basketball Euroleague. After two defeats in a row, the Bundesliga club won 86:71 (50:41) against Anadolu Efes Istanbul on Wednesday. With seven wins after 15 games, the Munich team is now in mid-table.

Bayern got off to a furious start against the 2021 and 2022 Euroleague champions. Thanks to eleven points in a row, Munich went 19:12 ahead (7th minute). Since world champion Andreas Obst was also on target with four successful three-pointers in the second quarter, the home side was able to extend its lead to nine points by the break.

Things went even better in the third period. Pablo Laso's team was 71:51 in front after 29 minutes. Although the visitors from Istanbul were able to cut the deficit time and again (69:79/35), they no longer posed a threat to Bayern. The best scorers were the world champions Obst with 17 points and Bonga with 15.

Munich's next game in the top flight is against AS Monaco on Friday (8.30 p.m./Magentasport).

