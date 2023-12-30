World champion deaths continue - 16-year-old in the last 8

The list of former world champions who have to pull out of the World Darts Championship early is growing. After Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith, Gary Anderson also has to call it a day. Then "The Nuke" strikes again and sends legend van Barneveld home

Teen sensation Luke Littler took another step closer to the World Championship title in London and clearly defeated darts warhorse Raymond van Barneveld. The 16-year-old Englishman, nicknamed "The Nuke", won 4:1 in the round of 16 to knock the five-time champion out of the tournament. Two-time world champion Gary Anderson had previously also lost his match. "The Flying Scotsman" lost 3:4 to Brendan Dolan. The Northern Irishman is becoming more and more of a scare for the favorites at the Alexandra Palace in London. Just two days earlier, he had defeated the Welsh former champion Gerwyn Price. Dolan is now in the quarter-finals and can compete again on New Year's Day.

Even a strong comeback after a false start was not enough for the 53-year-old Anderson. The Scot was 2-0 down, then took a 3-2 lead and then lost the remaining two sets. The veteran Anderson made too many mistakes, especially in the seventh set. After his titles in 2015 and 2016, another crown is yet to come.

A kebab after every win

Debutant Littler, who is advised by legend Phil Taylor, showed no nervous weaknesses in his fourth World Championship match. The victories over Christian Kist (3:0), Andrew Gilding (3:1), Matt Campbell (4:1) and now the 56-year-old van Barneveld were all commanding. Littler has always treated himself to a kebab as a reward after victories.

When van Barneveld last became world champion on January 1, 2007, Littler had not yet been born. Before the direct duel, England's celebrated youngster posted a video in which he imitated his role model as a three-year-old. Littler wrote on X: "13 years later I meet the legend in person and on the biggest stage in the world." Despite his own strong performance, the legend had little chance at Alexandra Palace. Littler will meet Price and Anderson conqueror Dolan in the last eight on New Year's Day.

Former champion Rob Cross had previously reached the quarter-finals with ease. Voltage, as Englishman Cross is known, won the round of 16 clash against Jonny Clayton (Wales) 4:0 and is aiming for his second title after 2018. In the quarter-finals, he will face England's Chris Dobey. The latter had defeated defending champion Michael Smith

Source: www.ntv.de