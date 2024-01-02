Illness - World AIDS Conference: Millions of infected people without treatment

Millions of people live with the virus, hundreds of thousands die from it every year: even if the dangers of HIV infection are talked about much less than they used to be: They are far from over. This year, Munich will be the venue for the world's largest scientific meeting on HIV. From July 22 to 26, more than 15,000 participants are expected to attend the World AIDS Conference"Aids 2024".

At the invitation of the International Aids Society (IAS), scientists, doctors, health experts and activists from more than 175 countries will discuss ways to better contain the HI virus and the resulting immunodeficiency syndrome Aids.

Current infection figures

Infection figures are on the rise again, particularly in Eastern Europe, and remain high in Africa. Around two thirds of all infections worldwide are registered in Africa, says Christoph Spinner from the University Hospital rechts der Isar in Munich, who is chairing the local congress.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it is estimated that around 1900 people in Germany were infected with HIV in 2022 and around 1800 in 2021. According to Spinner, around 40 million people worldwide are living with the virus and around 9.2 million have no or insufficient access to treatment. Only half of children with HIV receive life-saving medication. Around 630,000 people died from AIDS-related causes in 2022.

These are deaths that could have been avoided: There are now good treatment options, explains Spinner. "Thanks to modern therapy, people with HIV can lead a normal life and age healthily," he says. "Successful HIV therapy suppresses the replication of the virus and therefore also prevents the potential transmission of HIV infection." Those affected can therefore work in all professions - including the healthcare sector.

HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis is important

However, the medication is not available everywhere, especially in poorer countries. More information is also needed about preventative medication, HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), says Spinner. The RKI also points this out. It has been registering a decline in infections among men who have sex with men for years.

The RKI concludes that the fact that there was no new increase in 2022 following the restrictions on contact due to coronavirus could be due to increased use of PrEP. There is a need to catch up among sex workers, intravenous drug users and heterosexuals with frequently changing partners.

In the last two groups in particular, there has been no noticeable decline in new infections; on the contrary, the numbers have risen slightly. These groups need to be specifically informed about PrEP, says Spinner.

This is because unknowingly passing it on remains a problem. Even in Germany, around one in ten people affected are still unaware of their HIV infection - with the risk of passing the virus on again and again, explains Spinner. "HIV is primarily transmitted by people whose HIV infection has not yet been diagnosed." In addition, mortality is higher with late diagnoses.

The first World AIDS Conference took place in 1985. "Aids 2026" is to take place in Latin America.

Source: www.stern.de