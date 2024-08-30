- Workplace mishap on A1 bridge under scrutiny by legal authorities

Following a tragic incident on the ancient Leverkusen Rhine bridge, part of the A1 highway, the local Law Enforcement Agency has launched a probe into potential fatal misconduct. A representative stated, "We're examining if there are signs of criminally relevant misconduct."

The unfortunate event claimed the life of a 22-year-old construction worker on a Thursday. Six workers sustained injuries, two of them gravely. The representative declined to provide updates on the current condition of the hurt individuals.

Expert investigators are still working on the accident scene

Preliminary findings suggest that substantial construction elements plummeted from a crane during tear-down operations on the old bridge. The circumstances surrounding this incident remain uncertain. The legal agency's representative confirmed that the investigation area remains secured and further probing by specialists is underway.

The Leverkusen bridge is undergoing reconstruction due to the aged state of the original bridge, constructed in the 1960s. The first segment for vehicular use was unveiled at the beginning of February. At present, the old bridge is being dismantled, while the second section is set to be erected next to the first one.

Due to the gravity of the situation, an emergency hotline has been set up by the Law Enforcement Agency for any witnesses or individuals with relevant information. In light of the ongoing investigation, the public is advised to avoid the vicinity of the Leverkusen Rhine bridge until further notice.

Read also: